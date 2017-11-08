Kellie Pickler, Ben Aaron to host “The CMA Awards: All Access” livestream

ABC/Lou Rocco

Country fans unable to attend the CMA Awards on Wednesday will feel like they’re in Nashville thanks to a new livestream.

Beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, viewers can visit live.twitter.com/CMAawards to watch Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron serve as co-hosts live from the CMA Awards red carpet in Music City.

According to a statement, “The CMA Awards: All Access” will livestream from 10 cameras positioned throughout the red carpet and the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. These cameras will offer unique vantage points of the carpet and backstage areas. Twitter users can watch throughout the night at @CountryMusic and interact with artists by using the hashtag #CMAawards.

Pickler and Aaron host the nationally syndicated talk show Pickler & Ben, which tapes in Nashville. Tune into the CMA Awards on ABC Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

