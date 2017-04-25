Kellie Pickler’s new talk show — executive produced by Faith Hill — set to premiere from Nashville this fall

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Kellie Pickler will star in a new daytime talk show, executive-produced by Faith Hill, that’s set to debut this fall.

The as-yet-untitled lifestyle program will originate from Nashville, and be co-hosted by New York City-based journalist Ben Aaron, who’s married to Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee.

“We will bring a little bit of southern charm and inspiration to our viewers, alongside insights from top tastemakers and experts in many areas,” Faith says.

“Kellie is very much southern while Ben is everything New York,” Faith adds. “Complete opposites, but together their chemistry is magic and our viewers are going to love them.”

The syndicated show will premiere on Monday, September 18.

