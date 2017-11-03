Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Bryan kick off the pre-CMA Awards festivities on ABC

ABC/Paula Lobo

The 51st Annual CMA Awards won’t get underway until Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, but you don’t have to wait until then for the music to start.

Kelsea Ballerini will kick off the day on November 8 with a special performance live from Nashville on Good Morning America. You can watch for the “Legends” hitmaker starting at 7 a.m. on ABC.

On Monday, Entertainer of the Year contender Luke Bryan spends an hour with Robin Roberts during the former Nashvillian’s annual pre-CMA special. Living Every Day: Luke Bryan premieres Monday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

