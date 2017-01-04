Kelsea Ballerini and Maddie & Tae Are the Ones to Watch, According to “Forbes”

Black River/Big Machine

According to Forbes, country’s music’s strengths — at least when it comes to the younger artists — may be entirely a girl thing. Both Kelsea Ballerini and Maddie & Tae make the magazine’s “30 Under 30” ranking for 2017.

The money and business journal points to 23-year-old Kelsea’s three #1 singles, her gold debut album The First Time, and her Best New Artist Grammy nomination as reasons for her inclusion.

Maddie & Tae also managed a trip to the top with their very first single, “Girl in a Country Song,” and Forbes points to their label affiliation as another reason to keep your eye on them. Taylor Dye and Maddie Marlow, who are both 21, are signed to Big Machine, the same company behind another Taylor — Taylor Swift.

Right now, both Kelsea and Maddie & Tae are working on their sophomore records.

Pop stars Jason Derulo and Halsey, who previously made the list, were two of the judges who helped finalize this year’s tally.

