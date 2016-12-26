Kelsea Ballerini Answers “Yeah Boy” After Australian Musician Morgan Evans Calls “Dibs”

ABC/Image Group LA

Kelsea Ballerini’s boyfriend has called “Dibs,” and the Best New Artist Grammy nominee answered “Yeah Boy.”

The Knoxville, Tennessee native’s engagement to Australian musician Morgan Evans became official on Christmas Day, starting with an Instagram video from March 12 when the two first met while working on an awards show together.

She followed with a present-day photo of the two embracing, as Kelsea shows off an impressive diamond ring on her outstretched hand.

“This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him,” she added. “Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS”

On Twitter, she added, “I GET TO MARRY MY AUSSIE. My heart is bursting from loving this human so much. Luckiest girl in the world,” along with a close-up of the ring.

Morgan echoed Kelsea’s sentiment on his own Instagram, sharing the same photo and adding, “When you know, you know… she’s perfect. #ultimatedibs”

On Monday, Kelsea was clearly still beaming, sharing another video of her grinning as she takes a sip from a cup that says “Does This Ring Make Me Look Engaged?”, with her new rock clearly visible.

I GET TO MARRY MY AUSSIE. my heart is bursting from loving this human so much. luckiest girl in the world. pic.twitter.com/GRtwTDwSys — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) December 26, 2016

