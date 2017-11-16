Kelsea Ballerini books “Dancing with the Stars”, following a big debut for “Unapologetically”

ABC/Image Group LA

Kelsea Ballerini’s sophomore album is Unapologetically a hit.

The Knoxville, Tennessee native moved more than 44,000 copies of her record in its first week, enough to debut at #3 on Billboard’s country albums chart, and at #7 on the all-genre ranking.

Meanwhile, the set’s lead single, “Legends,” has made a place for itself in country’s top 20. Kelsea will sing her hit next Tuesday morning on Live with Kelly and Ryan, before performing on the season 25 finale of Dancing with the Stars that night.

You can catch Live with Kelly and Ryan following Good Morning America on most ABC stations. DWTS airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC as well.

