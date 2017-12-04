Kelsea Ballerini is “Unapologetically” a married woman

ABC/Image Group LA

Kelsea Ballerini and her love Morgan Evans are officially husband and wife.

On Saturday, she tweeted, “I’m gonna love you I’m gonna love you forever. Forever and Evans, Amen. @Morgan_Evans.” On Sunday, she tweeted, “Woke up to the hottest human I’ve ever seen wearing a ring and ate leftover wedding cake for breakfast hello marriage.”

People magazine reports that the two tied the knot in an intimate oceanside ceremony Saturday night in Cabo San Lucas. Kelsea wore a simple Berta gown with lace detailing, and Morgan wore a Joseph Abboud suit. The two exchanged rings by David Yurman.

Kelsea, who’s 24, told People, “With our careers, we get to do what we love, then we get to find time to be with who we love. I think that makes for a really full life — when you can do everything that you want, and then share it with someone.”

Last month, Kelsea told ABC Radio that she realizes she’s getting married during the busiest time of her career, but she doesn’t mind. “I know, there’s a lot going on!” she laughed. “But we’re the happiest we’ve been, like, we’re both getting to really dig into our careers and make music that we love and do it together!”

Kelsea and Morgan met in March of 2016 in Morgan’s native Australia. Nine months later, Morgan proposed to Kelsea over breakfast in their kitchen in Nashville.

