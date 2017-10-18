Kenny Chesney charts a Trip Around the Sun next year with Thomas Rhett and Old Dominion

Blue Chair Bay/Columbia Nashville

After a summer largely off the road, Kenny Chesney is raring to go — and next year, he’ll be bringing Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and newcomer Brandon Lay with him.

Kenny will kick off his 18-stadium Trip Around the Sun Tour April 21 in Tampa, Florida. Pre-sales are already underway, with tickets coming online for the general public on Friday, October 27 — the same day his new 30-song live album is available.

“Listening to all those tapes of all those shows led to Live in No Shoes Nation,” Kenny says in a statement, “and playing those two nights in Foxboro this year made me really want to get out there with all the people who LIVE this music. We have so much fun, so much life, so many memories — all tied up in these shows and these songs. I am ready to get out there and kick into another summer where we can all celebrate how lucky we are to love life and be able to come together.”

Here’s the complete itinerary for Kenny Chesney’s 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour:

4/21 — Tampa, FL, Raymond James Stadium

4/28 — Milwaukee, WI, Miller Park

5/5 — Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium

5/19 — Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium

5/26 — Atlanta, GA, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

6/2 — Pittsburg, PA, Heinz Field

6/9 — Philadelphia, PA, Lincoln Financial Field

6/16 — Columbus, OH, Mapfre Stadium

6/23 — Phoeniz, AZ, Chase Field

6/30 — Denver, CO, Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium

7/7 — Seattle, WA, Centurylink Field

7/14 — Kansas City, MO, Arrowhead Stadium

7/21 — St. Louis, MO, Busch Stadium

7/28 — Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

8/4 — Detroit, MI, Ford Field

8/11 — Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium

8/18 — East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

8/24 — Foxboro, MA, Gillette Stadium

