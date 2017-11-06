Kenny Chesney’s “Live in No Shoes Nation” lands at number one

ABC/Image Group LA

Kenny Chesney has garnered his eighth number-one album on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart with his latest live album, Live in No Shoes Nation.

The 30-song release includes recordings from Kenny’s live show over the last decade. What began as the singer listening to show tapes quickly spurred into the decision to release the project, as he heard the energy from his audience night after night.

“It’s such a rush to hear No Shoes Nation in full force,” Kenny says in a statement. “As fast as the nights go down, I didn’t even realize how good they sound — and the energy, the heart and the voices are awesome in the moment — so I wanted to make sure they got to hear what I was hearing during my year off.”

Live in No Shoes Nation amassed sales of 219,000 units, making it the biggest country live album debut this century.

“So much has happened over the last 10 years,” Kenny adds. “But the one thing that remained consistent, that’s been there no matter what are the people of No Shoes Nation. They’ve always been why I do what I do, but listening to all these shows, I realized they’re the heartbeat to everything me and my road family do. The more I heard those voices singing, the energy and the power, the more I wanted everyone who’s ever come to our shows to hear it, too. Those moments when you’re so completely free are the greatest feeling in the world.”

Kenny Chesney: Live in No Shoes Nation was released October 27.

