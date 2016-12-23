KitchenGoals: Busy Trisha Yearwood Squeezes in a Country Cookie Party

Randee St. Nicholas

This holiday season, Trisha Yearwood put out a chart-topping new Christmas album with husband Garth Brooks, did concerts in Hawaii to remember Pearl Harbor Day, and appeared on multiple TV specials, including CMA Country Christmas, but she still found time to do a little baking.

“My friends and I do a cookie party, where all my girlfriends come over and their husbands. So, the husbands, they eat — they basically eat and watch football,” the host of Food Network’s Trisha’s Southern Kitchen says.

Trisha admits the scene in her real-life kitchen may not be as perfect as the one in her TV one.

“Everybody brings their recipe, their thing. There’s usually a bunch of electric mixers going. There’s eggs and flour everywhere,” she laughs. “Everybody makes their thing and then you have this great variety of amazing cookies and then everybody kinda makes a plate and gets to take some home, and it’s a cool way to be together and to share the holidays.”

You can catch Trisha and Garth performing a song from their first full collaboration, Christmas Together, Friday on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Trisha also sings “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve” and “Country Christmas” with Loretta Lynn and Jennifer Nettles on CMA Country Christmas. It re-airs on Christmas Eve at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

