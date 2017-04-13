LaBellum: How Hillary Scott is making sure “You Look Good”

ABC/Chris Hollo

In a little more than a week, Hillary Scott transforms from the frontwoman of Lady Antebellum into a fashionista with her own line of apparel.

Hillary debuts her LaBellum clothing collection next Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, as part of HSN’s Music City Nashville promotion. Rocker Sheryl Crow kicks things off tonight by unveiling her own fashions, with Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman rolling out her Love & Daisies home goods on Wednesday.

You don’t have to wait until Hillary takes to the airwaves, however, to take home your own piece of LaBellum. Close to 25 items in Hillary’s collection are live now at HSN.com, ranging from a $40 embroidered belt, to a hand-beaded canvas jacket that’ll run you $150.

It’s already been quite a good week for Hillary. She picked up three Billboard Music Award nominations on Monday for her Love Remains album with The Scott Family.

