Lady A and the legend who sang “Lady” to be honored at Sunday’s SESAC awards

The music rights organization SESAC will honor Lady Antebellum with its Humanitarian Award Sunday night during its annual ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood will be recognized for the work they’ve done through their charitable organization, LadyAid. Most recently, the trio gave $200,000 to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico, having shot their “Heart Break” video there before the storm.

Hillary will also present Kenny Rogers with SESAC’s Legacy honor on Sunday, at the evening also known as the Nashville Music Awards.

