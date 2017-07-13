Lady A delivers an early-morning sneak peek at the You Look Good World Tour

ABC/Randy Holmes

If you haven’t checked out Lady Antebellum’s You Look Good World Tour yet, you can get a little preview Friday morning on Good Morning America.

Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood will kick off their weekend by playing GMA’s Summer Concert Series in New York City’s Central Park. You can watch for their performance starting at 7 a.m. on ABC, and you can bet their top ten hit, “You Look Good,” will be part of their set.

From there, Lady A travels to Wantagh, New York for their Friday night show with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young. On Saturday, they play Jamboree in the Hills in Belmont, Ohio.

