Lady A heads outside for “CMT Crossroads” with Earth, Wind & Fire

For the first time in its history, CMT Crossroads is headed outside.

Rock-and-Roll Hall-of-Famers Earth, Wind & Fire will star in a new episode that’s set to be recorded at an as-yet-undisclosed time and location amid thousands of fans in downtown Nashville.

Lady Antebellum is the first country act confirmed for the multi-artist show, with more to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The new outdoor episode of CMT Crossroads is set to premiere Friday, June 23 at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.

