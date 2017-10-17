Lady A is building an “Army” video, and they need your help

ABC/Image Group LA

Lady Antebellum is partnering with National Geographic Channel to make a music video for the song “Army” — and they need your help.

The clip for the track from Heart Break is being produced in conjunction with National Geographic’s mini-series, The Long Road Home. It tells the story of the U.S. First Cavalry Division, which was ambushed in Iraq in 2004.

From now through November 7, the day the show premieres, you can post photos of the heroes in your life on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram to be considered for inclusion in the video. Just add the hashtag #MyArmyContest and tag @NatGeoChannel to enter.

“‘Army’ has such a special meaning to us and when we were writing this for our families we had no idea how much of a universal feeling it would draw out of our fans,” Hillary Scott tells Billboard. “Whether it be their teacher, mom or best friend, we are looking forward to watching the stories that come through and create an incredible music moment that will also recognize the heroic sacrifices of our troops and their families.”

So far, there’s no word on when the “Army” video will premiere. You can check out Lady A’s announcement about the project online.

