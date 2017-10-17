Lady A’s Charles Kelley follows his “Compass” on a South African safari

ABC/Randy Holmes

If things had gone as scheduled, Lady Antebellum would’ve kicked off their first tour of South Africa this past weekend. But even though the trio had to postpone the trip because Hillary Scott is pregnant with twins, Charles Kelley and his wife Cassie kept their plans to go on safari.

“That’s my tall brother from another mother,” the 6’6” Charles shared on Instagram, along with a video of an impressive giraffe. “#Twins,” he added. He also joked that he was singing Luke Bryan’s “Kick the Dust Up,” as he posted a clip of an elephant pawing the ground.

Despite the fun the couple had, they were also missing their toddler Ward, who turned one in February.

“Had the most amazing experience in South Africa with my best friend and wife @CassieKelley!” Charles concluded. “Only once did I think we were about to be eaten by lions and almost peed myself. Now we are almost home and get to squeeze little man.”

Next up, Lady A competes for Vocal Group and Album of the Year for Heart Break at next month’s CMA Awards.

