Lauren Alaina Takes the “Road Less Traveled” from American Idol to the top of the chart

ABC/Image Group LA

More than five years since Lauren Alaina was crowned the runner-up during season 10 of American Idol, the Georgia native is on the verge of having her very first #1 song with “Road Less Traveled.”

While the 22-year-old looks back on her Idol time fondly, she says she realized doing well on the show wasn’t a one-way ticket to success.

“It sets you up properly and gives you a great platform and a great opportunity, but you have to work really hard and do something with it,” she says thoughtfully. “And I feel like I’ve been working so hard for so long and now I feel like Nashville and the music community recognize that.”

In addition to the biggest hit of her career so far, Lauren’s recent nomination for ACM New Female Vocalist of the Year is also evidence that Music Row is taking notice.

“I feel like I’m on fire right now! I don’t know what’s going on! I feel like someone sprinkled magic dust on me all of the sudden, and like, all of the things I’ve wanted are finally starting to happen,” she gushes.

Lauren admits she’s quite overwhelmed by it all.

“I don’t even know how to feel about it. Like everyone’s like, ‘What are you doing to celebrate?’ and I’m just crying,” she laughs. “And like freaking out, because I don’t know how to feel, you know.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...