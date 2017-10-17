Lee Ann Womack brings “All the Trouble” to Megyn Kelly’s hour of “Today”

ATO Records

Lee Ann Womack is counting down the days to the release of her latest album, The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone on October 27.

On Friday, the 2001 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year will play the project’s first single, “All the Trouble,” during Megyn Kelly’s hour of Today. You can catch NBC’s morning talk show starting at 7 a.m.

Lee Ann’s also just released another track from the record, “Sunday,” which is available to stream or download now. You can check out the tune via an audio-only version on YouTube, and the cut titled “Hollywood” as well.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...