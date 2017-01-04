Lee Brice Becomes Once, Twice, Three Times a Daddy

ABC/Rick Rowell

Lee Brice’s family is growing. Baby number three is on the way for the “I Drive Your Truck” hitmaker and his wife Sara. The new little one will join big brothers Takoda and Ryker, who are eight and three, respectively.

“Our whole family is thrilled to welcome our third child,” Lee tells People. “Takoda and Ryker are so excited and Sara is more beautiful than ever. We can’t wait for our new little one to get here this summer.”

The now-37-year-old Brice tied the knot in April of 2013. His new wife inspired his 2014 hit, “I Don’t Dance.”

