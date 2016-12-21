Lee Brice Sings for Fallen Pilot During Service at Arlington

ABC/Rick Rowell

Clad in a suit and tie as he accompanied himself on guitar, Lee Brice sang Vince Gill’s “Go Rest High on That Mountain” Monday at the funeral of U.S. Air Force Major Troy Lee Gilbert. The pilot’s final remains were finally laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery this week, after a service with full military honors.

Gilbert lost his life ten years ago in Iraq, after his F-16 crashed while protecting U.S. troops on the ground. Even though he died in November of 2006, it’s taken three different burials and more than a decade for Gilbert’s entire remains to come home, according to TIME, after his body was stolen by al Qaeda fighters.

Lee became acquainted with Gilbert’s widow, Ginger Ravella, after he and Folds of Honor helped reunite his family with her late husband’s vehicle, in a gesture inspired by his CMA and ACM Song of the Year, “I Drive Your Truck.”

