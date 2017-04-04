Let Freedom Sing! Chris Young to celebrate July 4 in Music City

ABC/Image Group LA

Chris Young will headline this year’s Independence Day celebration in Nashville.

The festivities known as “Let Freedom Sing! July 4 in Music City” will take place on the Riverfront in downtown Nashville. Chris, a native of nearby Murfreesboro, Tennessee, will take the stage alongside the legendary Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

The free event also boasts the largest fireworks show in the country, with a half-hour of pyrotechnics synchronized to a performance by the Grammy-winning Nashville Symphony.

Rocker Sheryl Crow played last year’s event.

