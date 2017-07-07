“Life’s About to Get Good,” as Shania Twain reveals she’s ready to tour again

Mercury Nashville

Shania Twain has changed her mind about never touring again.

The pop/country superstar, whose new album, NOW, will drop September 29, says her new music has inspired her to perhaps hit the road again.

“I’m feeling more empowered I think than I’ve ever felt in my whole life so now I’m like, ‘Well, I need to tour with this music again,'” Shania reveals. “I don’t really feel like I can end this chapter with this new music and not tour with it.”

The Canadian hitmaker adds that when she performed “Life’s About to Get Good” at the Stagecoach festival in April, “I was like, ‘Oh gosh, this is like picking up where I’d left off!’ It felt like I’d been doing this song for years. It felt like it already belonged on one of my other albums, and I [thought], ‘I just gotta keep going with it!'”

After her two-year residency in Las Vegas from 2012 through 2014, Shania announced her 2015 Rock This Country trek would be her last. But each experience she’s had, both personally and professionally, have helped reverse her decision.

She calls her 2008 split from her ex-husband, producer Mutt Lange, a “huge change” that helped to “[empower] me to tackle all of these problems and fears.” As a result, she didn’t enlist the help of co-writers for the album — a first for her.

“I said, ‘I’m feeling really strong and I’m just gonna write this album myself,'” she says of NOW. “They’re all very, I think, relatable, a lot of them anyway, to what a lot of us do go through, so it makes a good Shania concert song!”

