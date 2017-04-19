“Life’s About to Get Good”: Shania Twain ready to debut new music at Stagecoach

Brian Bowen Smith/NBC

When Shania Twain plays the Stagecoach festival on Saturday, April 29, she’ll be bringing something she didn’t have when she wrapped her 2015 Rock this Country tour: new music.

In addition to her hits, the Canadian superstar plans to debut a couple of new songs from her upcoming album, which is now expected in early fall. Shania admits tracks like “Life’s About to Get Good” and “I’m Alright” were written in the aftermath of her breakup from her husband and longtime producer, Mutt Lange.

“It wasn’t just about my divorce, but just the sadness and disappointment you feel, and also how those feelings have evolved and almost become moments of celebration,” she tells The Press-Enterprise.

“The choruses in both of those songs are very celebratory and very happy,” Shania explains. “They’re optimistic… it still takes me to a place where I can see the light at the end of the tunnel and that’s actually where I’m at right now.”

On cuts like “Light of My Life,” Shania goes back to influences like the Mamas & the Papas and Beach Boys that she listened to as a little girl.

“I do basically 99.9 percent of all of the backing vocals and arranged all of them so they’re very organic and almost retro…It just ended up being very diverse from one song to the next,” she says of the album’s sound.

While it seemed that Shania’s 2015 trek might have been her farewell tour, she says she can now see herself hitting the road again, once her son Eja is grown.

“I think as he gets older, I will pick up where I left off and carry on and do more at some point,” she says.

Shania plays her Stagecoach set April 29, sandwiched between fellow headliners Dierks Bentley and Kenny Chesney.

