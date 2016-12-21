Lip Sync for Your Life: Dustin Lynch Vs. Cassadee Pope Tonight

ABC/Image Group LA

When it comes to lip-syncing, who will come out on top? That’s the question, as Dustin Lynch takes on Cassadee Pope in Spike TV’ s popular spin-off from NBC’s Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Lip Sync Battle.

While both Cassadee and Dustin have had recent number ones on the country chart — Cassadee with “Think of Me” with Chris Young and Dustin with “Mind Reader” — the victor on Wednesday night remains to be seen.

You can find out for yourself at 9 p.m. ET on Spike TV.

