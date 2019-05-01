Listen now: Chris Stapleton harmonizes with Pink on “Love Me Anyway”

ABC/Mark Levine

Pop star Pink’s new album, Hurts 2B Human, is out today, and that means you can check out her new duet with Chris Stapleton.

The two contemplate the limits of love in the tender ballad, “Love Me Anyway.”

“Even if I scandalize you/Cut you down and criticize you/Tell a million lies about you/What would you say?,” they sing. “Could you, could you, could you, could you love me anyway?”

“Love Me Anyway” is available to stream or download now, or you can check out the audio-only version on YouTube.

Pink’s no stranger to the country chart, having scored a #1 in 2016 with Kenny Chesney on “Setting the World on Fire.”

Chris, of course, has also made several forays into the pop world, starting with his 2015 collaboration with Justin Timberlake on the CMA Awards, and continuing with their Grammy-nominated duet, “Say Something.”

