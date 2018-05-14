Listen now: Cole Swindell shows some love to “The Ones Who Got Me Here” on new track

Warner Nashville

Cole Swindell is getting a little sentimental on his forthcoming third album.

“This song is so special to me & I’m so excited for y’all to hear it,” he tweeted, as he released the new track, “The Ones Who Got Me Here.”

“All the haters, all the lovers/All the friends that are more like brothers/All the people I ain’t seen in too many years/All the faces in the bleachers, the never-gave-up-on-me teachers/Yeah, this one’s for the ones who got me here,” the Georgia native sings on the tune he also co-wrote.

The ode to the significant people in Cole’s life is reminiscent of his chart-topping “You Should Be Here,” which was a tribute to his dad. “The Ones Who Got Me Here” is available to stream or download now, or you can check it out via an audio-only clip on YouTube.

“Break Up in the End,” the lead single from Cole’s new album, is currently in country’s top 30. So far, we don’t know when his new record will be out.

