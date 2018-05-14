Listen now: Dierks Bentley brings it up with “You Can’t Bring Me Down”

Capitol Nashville

Since Dierks Bentley‘s new album, The Mountain, was inspired by Telluride, Colorado — and was largely written and recorded there — it’s no surprise the new track, “You Can’t Bring Me Down,” leads with a laid-back, mountain vibe.

The song is just the latest preview of Dierks’ ninth studio record, which comes out June 8.

“I turn up a cold one, I turn up the volume/On life, on love, on the way I feel right now,” Dierks sings on the uplifting tune. “Yeah, I’ve learned how to let go, and how to take the high road/I’m on another level, you can’t bring me down.”

You can listen to the full track on YouTube, or check out a clip of the inspirational music video Dierks has teased on his socials. If you’re an Apple Music subscriber, you can watch the full treatment.

“You Can’t Bring Me Down” is just one of the cuts that’s available to stream or download now, in addition to “Living,” the title track “The Mountain,” and the lead single, “Woman, Amen,” which is nearing the top five.

