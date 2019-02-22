Listen now: George Strait takes over “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar” with new single

MCA

You should soon be hearing George Strait in “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar,” thanks to the Country Music Hall of Famer’s new radio single.

King George co-wrote “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar” with his son Bubba Strait and his longtime collaborator Dean Dillon. It’s the lead release from his thirtieth studio album, Honky Tonk Time Machine, which comes out March 29.

The day after the record’s release, Saturday, March 30, Strait’s set to headline a major concert at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with Chris Stapleton and Chris Janson opening the show.

“Every Little Honky Tonk Bar” is available to stream or download now.

