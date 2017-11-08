Listen now: Keith Urban releases new song, “Female”

ABC/Randy Holmes

Keith Urban dropped a brand-new song Wednesday, titled “Female.”

Written by Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally and Ross Copperman, the three-minute ballad has Keith taking a stand for women and discussing the injustices many face.

“When you hear somebody say somebody hits like a girl/How does that hit you?/Is that such a bad thing?/When you hear a song that they play saying you run the world/Do you believe it?/Will you live to see it?” he sings on the song’s first verse.

Later, Keith gets more serious by addressing rape culture, singing: “When somebody laughs and implies that she asked for it/Just ’cause she was wearin’ a skirt/Aw, is that how that works?”

According to a post on Galyon’s Instagram, “Female” was written just three weeks ago. The songwriter is also featured on backing vocals. “Right now I’m being a total FEMALE and feeling all the things. And is that such a bad thing?” she writes.

“Female” is the first taste of new music from Keith’s forthcoming album. The singer has been in the studio over the past couple months and teased the new song on October 30 when he shared a black and white photo of the date 11.8.17 on Instagram.

