Listen now: Zac Brown Band remembers their “Roots” on “Welcome Home”

Southern Ground/Elektra

Zac Brown Band’s new song “Roots” not only kicks off their new album, Welcome Home, it also gives fans a crash course in the life of the band.

The new lyric video for “Roots” starts with ZBB’s 2010 win for Best New Artist at the Grammys, and then goes on to trace the trajectory of the band from their frequent gigs at Atlanta’s Dixie Tavern to more prestigious venues like Boston’s Fenway Park and Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

“Roots” is the fifth track from Zac Brown Band’s latest project that’s now available to stream or download, in advance of Welcome Home’s release next Friday, May 12.

You can check out the lyric video for “Roots” on YouTube now.

