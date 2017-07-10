Little Big Town lends Old Dominion a hand on “Happy Endings”

RCA Records Nashville

Old Dominion’s new album, Happy Endings, will feature a dozen tracks, including a collaboration with Little Big Town.

Along with the LBT duet “Stars in the City,” the five-man-band’s sophomore effort closes with a live cut, titled “Can’t Get You.”

Fans who pre-order the record now will instantly be able to download the track “Written in the Sand,” as well as the lead single, the top-15 hit, “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart.” Three more songs will also be unlocked before the project’s August 25 release.

Here’s the complete track listing for Old Dominion’s second album, Happy Endings:

“No Such Things as a Broken Heart”

“Shoe Shopping”

“Not Everything’s About You”

“Hotel Key”

“Be with Me”

“Written in the Sand”

“So You Go”

“Stars in the City” (featuring Little Big Town)

“New York at Night”

“A Girl Is a Gun”

“Still Writing Songs About You”

“Can’t Get You” (Live)

