Little Big Town wanders through the wilderness in “When Someone Stops Loving You” video

Little Big Town is well known for their pristine harmonies and memorable lyrics and their latest single, “When Someone Stops Loving You,” strikes a deep chord. The new, four-minute video for the song has the quartet wandering through the wilderness, lamenting of the end of a relationship.

Dressed in black, Little Big Town walk slowly through the stark landscape as they mourn the death of love. Jimi Westbrook sings lead on “When Someone Stops Loving You” and his yearning vocals coupled with the bleak landscape further the hurt in the song’s lyrics.

“When Someone Stops Loving You” was written by Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Chase McGill. It is the third single off Little Big Town’s number-one album The Breaker, which is nominated for Album of the Year at Wednesday’s CMA Awards. The band has also been given nods for Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year for “Better Man.” The nominations mark their 26th career CMA nods.

