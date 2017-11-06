LOCASH prays for a win, but know they’re the CMA “underdogs”

LOCASH are honored to be among a long list of nominees recognized at the CMA Awards on Wednesday. While the country duo is humbled for the nod as Vocal Duo of the Year — alongside Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay, Brothers Osborne, and Maddie & Tae — they’re not betting on a win.

“We do have a little thank you speech ready just in case,” the guys tell ABC Radio. “It would be a miracle if it happened. We see ourselves up there winning and we pray but we know we’re the underdogs.”

Chris Lucas and Preston Brust released their album The Fighters last year and have seen chart success with the album’s first three singles: “I Love This Life,” “I Know Somebody” and “Ring on Every Finger.” They admit that whether they win or lose Wednesday, the recognition from the CMA is enough for them.

“The win was being nominated for us. The respect from CMA is more important than anything,” they say.

Tune into the CMA Awards on ABC Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET to see if LOCASH wins Vocal Duo of the Year.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.