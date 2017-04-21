“Love and War” and a “Drive of Shame”: How Brad Paisley kept his “bucket list” album from being “goulash”

Arista Nashville

With cameos from rock legends Mick Jagger and John Fogerty and pop super-producer Timbaland, Brad Paisley’s new Love and War is what he calls a “bucket list” experience. But Brad says he’s aware that a stable full of superstars doesn’t necessarily guarantee a great album.

“If I’m wasting Mick Jagger’s time for three days, it better be something… when he leaves. It wasn’t just all for a couple of beers at the bar and a couple of dinners,” he tells ABC Radio. “I was bound and determined that…we would have something to show for it.”

By the time the Rolling Stones icon left Music City, he and Brad had written and recorded the cut “Drive of Shame.”

The album’s title track, “Love and War,” makes a statement about how America treats its veterans, and Brad knew it was a message he needed to deliver with former Creedance Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty.

“I had that idea for him for quite awhile, and I knew I wanted to say it with him,” Brad recalls. “Because saying a statement about the mistreatment of veterans in a song, I can do that for my generation, but nobody speaks for his generation better than him.”

Brad says his collaboration with rapper and mega-producer Timbaland was definitely the album’s biggest stretch.

“That was a grand experiment that I’m ecstatic about, because it could’ve very easily been sort of goulash…” he laughs. “He was smart in saying ‘I think where we meet up the best is in bluegrass.’ And that’s where we went. And some of the countriest stuff on here is with him.”



Timbaland teams up with Brad on the tracks “Grey Goose Chase” and “Solar Power Girl.” Love and War is new in stores and online today.

