“Love and War” and success: Brad Paisley debuts at #1

Arista Nashville

This week, Brad Paisley stakes his claim at the top of the country albums chart, debuting at #1 on Billboard‘s ranking.

Brad sold 29,000 copies of Love and War in its first week, enough to also give him a #12 debut on the all-genre Billboard 200. Throughout his career, nine of Brad’s eleven studio albums have topped the country chart during their first week out.

The West Virginia native’s second release from the set, “Last Time for Everything,” is currently climbing the singles chart. Its lead song, “Today,” went all the way to #1.

