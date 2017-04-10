Love & Daisies: Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman offers you a piece of her kitchen on HSN

ABC/Image Group LA

If you’ve followed the culinary endeavors of Kimberly Schlapman from Little Big Town, you know she’s already had her own cooking show, a cookbook, and a signature houseware line at Cracker Barrel.

Next up, the bubbly soprano takes to the airwaves of HSN to launch a new line of kitchen products, as part of the shopping network’s Music City Nashville promotion this month.

“Love & Daisies is southern, feminine and beautiful,” Kimberly says of her new offerings. “It is a collection inspired by exactly what is in my kitchen. [It] is an extension of me and my heart and my home,” she adds.

You can check out Kimberly’s new kitchenware in a series of YouTube videos to promote Love & Daisies, which is named for her daughter Daisy. If you look closely, you’ll also spot Kimberly’s husband Stephen, who happens to be holding the family’s newly-adopted daughter, Dolly.

Kimberly rolls out her new venture on HSN April 19 starting at 8 a.m. ET. Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott and rocker Sheryl Crow are also launching fashion lines as part of the Music City Nashville theme this month.

