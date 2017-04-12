Love songs & heartbreak: Cole Swindell anticipates what may be ahead on his next album

ABC/Image Group LA

Cole Swindell expects to go back into the studio later this year to start work on his follow-up to his album You Should Be Here.

Even though the Georgia hitmaker currently is climbing the charts with tourmate Dierks Bentley on the uptempo “Flatliner,” he seems willing to weather a little heartbreak if it means he could come out with another hit ballad.

“I’ve got to have somebody break my heart,” he joked to Billboard. “You write songs about real-life situations, and I’ve been through a few breakups,” he added.

In truth, Cole may be more likely to offer positive relationship songs on his new record.

“I need a love song! I’ve got some love in here,” he admitted, offering up his sensitive side.

