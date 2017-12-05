Luke Bryan explains what makes him country

ABC/Image Group LA

Luke Bryan will release his sixth studio album, What Makes You Country, on Dec. 8. There is no denying the Georgia native’s country roots: he grew up working on a peanut farm. But in an interview with People, the singer reveals what makes him country.

“What makes me proud to be country is the fact that I’ve navigated so many aspects of this career and held on to being country in a lot of ways,” Luke says. “I wake up, I get to go take my boys out and do country things.”

Luke adds that by remaining true to who he is, he hopes to inspire others to do the same.

“I’ve gotten to follow all my dreams and still remained true to who I am as a person,” he says. “My lifestyle, hopefully, has inspired people to be positive and have fun and not take yourself too seriously — life’s serious enough.”

Luke further explains that when he’s on stage, he tries to be as country as he can. A major component of that is having fun with every aspect of his life and being proud of what makes him country. The lyrics of the title track of his What Makes You Country album bring this point home.

“You can be a cowboy on the Texas plain/Or a plow boy waitin’ on the rain/We’re all a little different but we’re all the same/Everybody doin’ their own thing,” he sings. “Just be proud of what makes you country.”

