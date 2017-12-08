Luke Bryan helps donate over one million meals to the hungry

ABC/Image Group LA

Luke Bryan teamed up with Bayer earlier this year with the goal of donating one million meals to hungry families across America with the help of the hashtag #HeresToTheFarmer — and the program has been a rousing success.

Bayer sponsored Luke’s Farm Tour, and donated one meal to Feeding America when someone shared the #HeresToTheFarmer hashtag. In less than four months, the Here’s To The Farmer campaign surpassed its goal of one million meals.

“I come from a farming background so I understand the hard work and passion it takes for farmers to feed America and feed the world,” Bryan said in a statement.

“We want to give a huge ‘thank you’ to Luke, his fans, state officials, and of course, America’s farmers, for making Here’s To The Farmer an overwhelming success,” said Ray Kerins, SVP for Bayer, in a statement. “Farming communities across this great nation deserve our thanks and support.”

In addition to the Here’s To The Farmer campaign, Bayer donated over $10,000 to local food banks throughout Luke’s Farm Tour and honored a local farmer on stage at each tour stop.

For more on Bayer’s Here’s To The Farmer campaign visit, herestothefarmer.com.

