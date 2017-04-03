Luke Bryan helps Thomas Rhett celebrate his ACM wins with (nearly) nude pool dive

ABC/Image Group LA

Luke Bryan almost made good on a promised post-ACM Awards skinny dip, and he took Thomas Rhett along with him. Thomas took home both the Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year trophies at Sunday night’s ceremony in Las Vegas.

At a New York City press event leading up to the ACMs last week, Luke joked with Dierks Bentley that the co-hosts might go naked dolphin swimming after they were done hosting the live show. However, it was Luke and TR who stripped down to their underwear, much to the delight of those standing around the hotel pool, and jumped right in.

Naturally, the entire thing was caught on video and shared on Instagram. So apparently, everything that happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay there.

Sometimes you just jump in the pool with @lukebryan after the ACM's A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Apr 3, 2017 at 12:07am PDT









