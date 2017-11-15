Luke Bryan on Blake Shelton being “People”‘s Sexiest Man Alive: “Am I being punked?”

People

Backstage Tuesday night at the annual CMA Country Christmas taping in Nashville, Luke Bryan could hardly believe the news: Blake Shelton is People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2017.

“I’m speechless,” Luke said, as he feigned disbelief. “He’s taken so many things from me, and now this. Who in the hell is choosing this? Am I being punked? And we’re sure that ya’ll didn’t Photoshop my face over his face and change the names out?” he joked. “Alright, well I guess we’re all stuck with it.”

Chris Young wasn’t quite so hard on the star of The Voice.

“You know what? I’m not surprised,” the “Losing Sleep” hitmaker reacted. “I don’t think I would be surprised by anything that Blake does or any honor he receives at this point in his career. I know that’s probably a little more sentimental than the reaction that you wanted out of me about him being Sexiest Man,” Chris laughed, “but I love that guy and I love his music and I’ve been a fan of his for a long time and gotten to know him as well.”

Brett Eldredge was singing Blake’s praises too — but he is heading out with the Oklahoma native on his Country Music Freaks Tour next year.

“I mean, he is a sexy man, don’t get me wrong,” Brett admitted. “But he’s a big goofball too, which is even better. Goofy’s the new sexy. He’s just Blake, man. He’s honest, he’s real, he’s unapologetically himself… To be touring with the sexiest man in the world — man, dreams come true, I’ll tell you what!”

Look for People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue, featuring Blake on the cover, on newsstands Friday.

This year’s CMA Country Christmas, hosted by Reba McEntire, premieres Monday, November 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

