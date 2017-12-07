Luke Bryan pop-up shop to open in New York Friday

ABC/Image Group LA

Luke Bryan will release his sixth studio album, What Makes You Country, on Friday. To celebrate, the Opry City Stage in New York will open a pop-up shop.

Ahead of Luke’s performance on Good Morning America Dec. 8 live from The Studio at Opry City Stage, the ground floor will be converted into Luke Bryan’s What Makes You Country Pop-Up Shop, featuring Bryan’s new CD, t-shirts, exclusive prints, and additional merchandise. The pop-up shop will be open to the public this Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until midnight.

Additionally, one grand-prize winner will receive an autographed acoustic guitar, a copy of What Makes You Country album, a t-shirt, an Opry City Stage cap, and dinner for two at Opry City Stage in New York.

You can enter at OpryCityStage.com for a chance to win.

