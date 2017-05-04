Maren Morris admits she relished playing the villain in Thomas Rhett’s “Craving You” video

BMLG

Thomas Rhett has been teasing the arrival of his video for “Craving You” all week, and nobody is more stoked than his co-star, Maren Morris.

“That’s the first video I’ve ever done [with] that level of budget and the extras, and it feeling like a movie,” she says. “I mean, the whole video is sort of set up to be this action movie trailer with the song strung throughout.”

Maren jumped at her role, particularly because she gets to be the bad girl.

“I was like, ‘OK, I get to hold a shotgun the whole time’… I don’t want to like give the whole thing away, but I sort of end up being the villain. And I have always wanted to do that,” she reveals.

“I get to beat someone up with my gun and just be a total bada**. I think certain people think that’s my personality, but it’s totally not.”

The “I Could Use a Love Song” hitmaker admits she and TR sometimes got a little carried away.

“Thomas and I were both laughing at each other all day and ruining every take, because we were just so excited to get to act for the first time,” she recalls.

In the end, the Texas native gives her co-star high marks in the drama department.

“He’s so good! I was so impressed at how natural he was through the whole thing,” she says. “I’m so excited for everyone to see it because I had the best day shooting all those scenes.”

You can check out the “Craving You” video starring Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris on YouTube now.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...