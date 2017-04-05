Martina McBride and Wynonna head to D.C. to honor Keith Urban

ABC/Randy Holmes

Martina McBride is heading to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, where she’ll host the Recording Academy’s ceremony honoring Keith Urban for his work with music education.

Keith himself will perform at the gathering, known as Grammys on the Hill, and Wynonna and Blues Traveler’s John Popper will also be on hand to perform.

The annual event at the Hamilton Live in the nation’s capital celebrates cooperation between lawmakers and the music industry. This year, Senators Susan Collins and Tom Udall will both be recognized for their support of the National Endowment for the Arts as well.

