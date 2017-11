ABC/Image Group LA

Midland is about to “Make a Little” on NBC.

The “Drinkin’ Problem” hitmakers will play their second single Monday night on Late Night with Seth Meyers, before answering an early call to do the Today show on Tuesday.

You can watch for the unpredictable trio starting at 12:35 a.m. ET Monday, and then Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson will be on the 10 a.m. hour of Today with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb on Tuesday.

