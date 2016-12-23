Miranda Lambert Leads This Year’s “A Home for the Holidays” Adoption Special

ABC/Image Group LA

For the 18th year in a row, CBS spotlights families whose lives have been changed after they adopted a child from foster care, in its annual A Home for the Holidays special. Miranda Lambert is tonight’s musical headliner, appropriately offering a heartfelt rendition of her hit, “The House That Built Me.”

The ACM Female Vocalist of the Year also performs the tracks “Pushin’ Time” and “Keeper of the Flame” from her new The Weight of These Wings album, before meeting with some of the families profiled at the end of the hour.

Trace Adkins performs “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” with pop stars Rachel Platten and Alessia Cara rounding out the night’s talent.

You can catch A Home for the Holidays starting at 8 p.m. ET tonight on CBS.

