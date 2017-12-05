Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation teams up with Petmate to help save a dog this holiday season

ABC/Image Group LA

Miranda Lambert‘s MuttNation Foundation was created to raise awareness for shelter animals and to provide them loving homes. This holiday season, MuttNation is teaming up with Petmate for unique pet collections, which benefit the organization.

“All my life I have felt such a strong connection with dogs and never lost that passion for wanting to find homes for them,” Miranda says in a statement. “I couldn’t be more thrilled about all the hard work and accomplishments of MuttNation this year and cannot wait to see the difference we can make throughout this holiday season.”



In addition to rescue and adoption programs, pet lovers can shop MuttNation to help save a mutt during the holidays as the MuttNation collection from Petmate offers them an opportunity to give back to the rescue community. When purchasing an item from the new 2017 collection of toys, dog collars and beds, all the proceeds will go directly to MuttNation Foundation. For more information, visit MuttNation.com.

