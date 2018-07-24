More “Life Changes” on the way for Thomas Rhett? Why TR expects four more kids in the next five years

The Valory Music Co.

This week, the autobiographical “Life Changes” becomes Thomas Rhett‘s 11th top-ten hit on the Billboard chart.

It’s a unique song, because TR keeps updating it to keep up with the happenings in his life. When he originally wrote it, he and his wife Lauren were in the process of adopting their first daughter, Willa, from Uganda, and they were expecting their younger daughter, Ada, at the time. By the time “Life Changes” was released as a single in the spring, TR updated the lyrics to reflect that both of his little girls are here.

And he admits there’s no telling what “Life Changes” may be next.

“I’m gonna have to write some new verses, yeah!” he smiles. “In five years, I’m probably gonna be talking about my sixth kid that’s on the way, more than likely.”

“But, yeah, that song is definitely one of those songs that was just in the moment,” he continues, “and I kinda just wrote it because that was what I was going through at the time. I never in a million years thought it would be a single, and so I’m super excited that we get to put a song like that on the radio.”

If you’re wondering exactly how large TR’s family may eventually be, Thomas has said he’d like to have three kids, while Lauren foresees at least five.

