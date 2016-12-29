More Than a Month After Its Release, Garth Brooks’ “The Ultimate Collection” Sets “Billboard” Record

ABC/Ida Mae Astute

When you’re a Gunslinger, it appears even Billboard’s rules can’t keep you from setting records. This week, Garth Brooks’ The Ultimate Collection becomes his 18th top 10 album on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

Even though the 10-disc set, which includes Garth’s latest studio album, came out in November, it wasn’t eligible to chart for its first four weeks of release because it’s priced so low. The Target-exclusive box retails for $29.99, which is below Billboard’s $3.49 per-disc minimum.

Garth’s latest feat means he’s tied with Tim McGraw for second place when it comes to the most top-ten entries on the all-genre albums chart. George Strait leads with 20.

This week, The Ultimate Collection also clocks its second week atop the country albums chart, with various versions of both Gunslinger and Christmas Together with Trisha Yearwood also in the top 10.

