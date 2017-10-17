More than “Written in the Sand”: Old Dominion maps out the Happy Endings World Tour

ABC/Image Group LA

Old Dominion has charted the course for their first world tour, which kicks off February 1 in Regina, Saskatchewan. The “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart” hitmakers will make it to the U.S. later in the month, before setting out for the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

“We are taking OD WORLDWIDE!” lead singer Matthew Ramsey says in a statement. “We can’t wait to get out there and see what kind of Old Dominion fans we have around the world. It’s amazing when we hear from our fans out there — so we couldn’t be more excited to bring our music to them face to face.”

Newcomers The Washboard Union and Cold Creek County will open the Canadian dates, while Michael Ray and Brandon Lay will be along in the U.S.

OD is currently up for Favorite Country Duo or Group at the American Music Awards, as well as both New Artist and Vocal Group of the Year at next month’s CMA Awards. Their latest single, “Written in the Sand,” is currently climbing the country chart.

Here’s the itinerary for the Happy Endings 2018 World Tour, with tickets going on sale Friday:

2/1 — Regina, SK, Conexus Arts Centre

2/2 — Winnipeg, MB, Club Regent

2/3 — Saskatoon, SK, TCU Place

2/5 — Calgary, AB, Grey Eagle Events Centre

2/6 — Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

2/7 — Lethbridge, AB, Enmax Centre

2/9 — Kamloops, CB, Sandman Centre

2/10 — Abbotsford, BC, Abbotsford Centre

2/11 — Penticton, BC, South Okanagan Events Centre

TBA — Redding, CA, Redding Civic Center

2/16 — Central Point, OR, Seven Feathers Event Center

2/17 — Kennewick, WA, Toyota Center

2/22 — Missoula, MT, Adams Center

2/23 — Billings, MT, Shrine Auditorium

2/24 — Rapid City, SD, Don Barnett Arena

3/9 — London, UK, The O2 Arena — C2C

3/10 — Glasgow, UK, 3 Arena — C2C

3/11 — Dublin, IE, The SSE Hydro — C2C

3/16, 17 — Ipswich, Queensland, AUS, CMC Rocks

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...